Centre Approves 520 Crores Additional Aid To Assam Under NDRF

NEW DELHI, March 14: The Central Government has authorized additional aid worth about Rs. 520 crores for Assam in view of the natural disasters that prevailed in the state. Centre has approved such assistance of over 1,816 crore rupees under the National Disaster Response Fund(NDRF) to 5 States which were affected by the floods, landslides, as well as cloud bursts in 2022.

Apart from Assam, the other states include Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. The assistance was sanctioned by a High-Level Committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per reports, 239 crore rupees for Himachal Pradesh, 941 crore rupees for Karnataka, 47 crore rupees for Meghalaya, and around 68 crore rupees for Nagaland have been approved. The Union Home Ministry in a statement informed that this step of the Central Government to help the people of these five States who faced these natural calamities.

The Ministry further mentioned that this additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). In the course of the financial year 2022-23, the Central Government has released more than 15 thousand 770 crore rupees to 25 States in their SDRF and around 502 crore rupees to 4 States from NDRF.