Centre To Honour 15 Distinguished Assam Police Personnel on 75th Republic Day

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: In a proud moment for Assam, the central government is set to confer prestigious awards upon 15 exemplary police personnel from the state as part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The commendable contributions and outstanding service of these individuals will be recognized and rewarded on January 26.

Surendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (V and AC), Assam, stands out among the awardees as he is set to receive the coveted President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM). Kumar’s remarkable career and unwavering commitment to upholding law and order have earned him this prestigious honour.

As per Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, the remaining 14 Assam Police officials will be honored with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, acknowledging their commendable dedication and exceptional performance in maintaining public safety and security.

The list of Assam Police personnel set to receive the awards includes:

Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic)

Chidananda Borah, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Ashim Kumar Dey, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Bolonda W Phonglo, Naik (AB)

Parikhit Gondhia, Havildar Clerk

Sanjay Kumar Das, UBC

Nilkamal Suklabaidya, ABC/413

Junumoni Deka Borah, WPC (UB)

Dharmendra Saikia, Assistant Sub Inspector (UB)

Chakdradhar Das, Lans Naik (AB)

Pranab Bora, Assistant Sub Inspector (UB)

Bijayana Das, Assistant Sub Inspector (WO/WT)

Rajesh Kumar Ojha, UBC

Nilima Das, UBC

These individuals have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and dedication in their respective roles, contributing significantly to the maintenance of law and order in the state.

The awards symbolize the government’s appreciation for their unwavering commitment to public service.