KAPTA elects new office bearers for 2025-2028 term

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 31: The Karbi Anglong Primary Teachers Association (KAPTA) – the largest teachers’ association in Karbi Anglong – has elected its new office bearers for a three-year term (2025-2028).

The new office bearers was elected during the two-day 35th Triennial Conference held at the Amri High School Playground, Ulukunchi, West Karbi Anglong, on March 29 and 30.

Sangvai Teronpi was elected president, Mongolsing Timung as vice president, Song Bey as general secretary, and Phillipson Bey as assistant general secretary.

Elections for KAPTA were conducted, with 505 delegates from the two main offices, sub-offices, blocks, and TGCs of KAPTA casting their votes. The election was overseen by returning officer Katharson Engti, assistant inspector of Schools, Karbi Anglong district circle, with assistance from polling and counting officers.

In the election for the post of KAPTA president, Sangvai Teronpi defeated the incumbent Indira Lekthepi by a margin of 130 votes. Sangvai Teronpi received 306 votes, while Indira Lekthepi secured 176. For the post of vice president, Mongolsing Timung received 270 votes, while Mojasing Enghi got 262 votes. Timung won by a narrow margin of 8 votes.

For the post of general secretary, Bey secured 166 votes, while Sadhana Teronpi got 143 votes. Another contestant, the incumbent general secretary Probin Hanse, was far behind with 118 votes. Bey defeated Teronpi by a margin of 23 votes. For the post of assistant general secretary, Philipson Bey received 245 votes, while Amos Ronghang secured 162 votes. Bey won with a difference of 83 votes.

It is worth mentioning that there are more than 2,700 LP school teachers across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts who are members of KAPTA. The central committee office is located in Diphu, with a separate KAPTA office for West Karbi Anglong. There are also two sub-KAPTA offices, one at Havarkehat (Howraghat) and one at Bokajan, along with one KAPTA office in each of the 11 educational blocks and 87 Teachers Gathering Centres (TGCs).

Meanwhile, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, participated as the chief guest during the Open Session on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured the teachers that KAPTA’s new office building would be constructed within a month or two. The CEM also emphasised that the KAAC would focus on improving infrastructure in all schools, including repairs and construction of new buildings, and ensuring a sufficient supply of furniture and other facilities.

Stressing the importance of a strong foundation at the primary education level, the CEM said, “To make a successful person, a strong foundation at the primary level is essential. Without a proper foundation, a child cannot acquire the skills needed for a bright future. The role of an LP school teacher is the most difficult, as they lay the foundation for a child’s future. This burden is not present in colleges and universities. For their sacrifice and dedication, teachers need to be respected and honored.”

He also urged teachers to refrain from engaging in politics and to devote their time to teaching.

“Discussions were ongoing with the state government regarding the provincialisation of Karbi medium schools and the regularisation of Karbi medium teachers’ posts,” he added.