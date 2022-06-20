Chandranath Sarmah HS School Organises Science Exhibition

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 19: Chandranath Sarmah Higher Secondary School, in Bihaguri area under Sonitpur district organised a science exhibition among the students on Thursday. Attending the programme as chief guest Prabhat Chandra Das, inspector of schools, Sonitpur district circle, Tezpur formally inaugurated the exhibition while Mukul Chutia, retired principal and present president of SMDC, CNS HS School; Jayanta Sarma, principal, Bihaguri HS School; Shambhu Boro, journalist and social activist; Biswait Boro, headmaster, Jugal Higher Secondary School; Puspa Newar, headmistress, Paschim Bihaguri Girls High School; Jayanta Misra from office of the Inspector of Schools; Mohini Nath, vice-president SMDC, CNS HS School among others graced the occasion.

In his inaugural speech, appreciating the teaching staff and the students for initiating such an innovative event among the students, school inspector Prabhat Chandra Das said that if prepared, rural students too can perform well in all levels. He urged other schools of the district to work in inculcating scientific temperament among the students by organising such programmes, taking the event as an example.

Rajib Borthakur, assistant teacher, Bihaguri HS School; Achyut Hazarika, assistant teacher, Paschim Bihaguri Girls HS shouldered the responsibility of judging the exhibition. Mentored by the teaching staff, particularly the science teachers of the school, over 30 models prepared by the students were exhibited in the daylong event. Earlier the principal of the school, Meenakshi Goswami welcomed the guests with fulam gamosa & sarai and expressed her gratitude towards the guests for inspiring the students as well as the teaching staff by gracing the august event.

This was followed by a science and mathematics quiz competition among 10 groups of students both in junior and senior sections. The quiz competition was conducted by the teachers of the school.