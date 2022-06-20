Rita Chowdhury Delivers Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 19: Noted novelist, Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, and director of National Book Trust Rita Chowdhury on Saturday delivered the 7th Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture in MC Hall, Sibsagar College in presence of a huge gathering of guests, academicians, teachers, and students.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Reflection of a novelist’s life and experience in his novels’, Rita Chowdhury said that a novelist occupies a specific ‘Kal khanda’ (time period and space) in the eternal flux of life stream and lives his or her own life exclusively in a particular geographical location. Therefore, the novelist said, “it is natural that one’s experiences in life would get reflected in some way in his or her creations”.

With the advent of modernist and post-modernist thoughts, nothing appears to be permanent and original. It is all about the change of perspective with the change of time, Chowdhury said. Referring to a time when women were forced to suppress their feelings and desires, Chowdhury said that Asha Purna Devi was even not allowed to read and write during her childhood by her parents even though women in those days were glorified in numerous ways. “Similarly, Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s novels also speak volumes about the sufferings of women. But there have been tremendous changes everywhere now. Our children now have their own priorities, their own choices and we elders must respect the change, added Chowdhury.

Earlier Sabyasachi Mahanta, principal, Gargaon College, and son of Prof Sarat Mahanta welcomed the guests on behalf of the family. Dr Prafulla Kalita, principal, Sibsagar College, paid tribute to Prof Sarat Mahanta. Meghanidhi Dahal, DC, Sivasagar inaugurated the meeting while Meena Mahanta, wife of Sarat Mahanta lit the ceremonial light. Sayeda Ramise Barihar, a meritorious student of Rangpur High School won a cash award & memento from the family members of Prof Mahanta.