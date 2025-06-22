26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Two killed in separate road mishaps on NH-715

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 21: Two separate road accidents on National Highway-715 claimed two lives and left one injured in Jorhat district.

In the first incident on Saturday, a youth identified as Raja Ali was killed in a head-on collision between a Maruti car and a dumper near Sotai.

The victim reportedly died on the spot.

His body was sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for post-mortem.

Police have seized the dumper, though its driver fled the scene.

In another accident on Friday, a woman was killed and her son injured when a Bolero goods carrier vehicle hit the two-wheeler they were riding from behind on the outskirts of Pulibor.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Bijuli Duta of Borahom Gaon in Pulibor.

Her injured son was admitted to JMCH for treatment.

Police reached the accident site and began an investigation.

The driver of the Bolero vehicle also fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
