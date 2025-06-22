Two killed in separate road mishaps on NH-715

HT Correspondent
JORHAT, June 21: Two separate road accidents on National Highway-715 claimed two lives and left one injured in Jorhat district.
In the first incident on Saturday, a youth identified as Raja Ali was killed in a head-on collision between a Maruti car and a dumper near Sotai.
The victim reportedly died on the spot.
His body was sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for post-mortem.
Police have seized the dumper, though its driver fled the scene.
In another accident on Friday, a woman was killed and her son injured when a Bolero goods carrier vehicle hit the two-wheeler they were riding from behind on the outskirts of Pulibor.
The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Bijuli Duta of Borahom Gaon in Pulibor.
Her injured son was admitted to JMCH for treatment.
Police reached the accident site and began an investigation.
The driver of the Bolero vehicle also fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.