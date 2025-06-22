Two killed in separate road mishaps on NH-715

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 21: Two separate road accidents on National Highway-715 claimed two lives and left one injured in Jorhat district.

- Advertisement -

In the first incident on Saturday, a youth identified as Raja Ali was killed in a head-on collision between a Maruti car and a dumper near Sotai.

The victim reportedly died on the spot.

His body was sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for post-mortem.

Police have seized the dumper, though its driver fled the scene.

- Advertisement -

In another accident on Friday, a woman was killed and her son injured when a Bolero goods carrier vehicle hit the two-wheeler they were riding from behind on the outskirts of Pulibor.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Bijuli Duta of Borahom Gaon in Pulibor.

Her injured son was admitted to JMCH for treatment.

Police reached the accident site and began an investigation.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the Bolero vehicle also fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.