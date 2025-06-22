Int’l Yoga Day celebrated in Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: The 11th International Day of Yoga was observed in Dima Hasao district with a central celebration held at N L Daulagupu Indoor Stadium in Haflong.

The event was organised by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in association with the National AYUSH Mission.

According to an official statement, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of NCHAC, Debolal Gorlosa, attended the celebration as the chief guest and also participated in the yoga session alongside other dignitaries.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s celebration, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the event aimed to reinforce the link between personal well-being and environmental harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Gorlosa underscored the importance of a sound body and mind in building a healthy nation.

He noted that yoga, rooted in the unity of mind, body, and spirit, supports not only individual wellness but also the health of the surrounding environment.

The welcome address was delivered by Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Jesmine Begum, while the yoga session was led by expert instructor Phaiham Kemprai.

Among the participants were NCHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, Executive Members Samuel Changsan, Donphainon Thaosen, and Probita Johori, Principal Secretary Partha Sarathi Johori, Deputy Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das, and senior officials from various departments including the Assam Police.

The programme witnessed wide participation from students, organisations, and sports clubs.

Prizes were also distributed to winners of a yoga competition held earlier as part of the celebrations.

Similar yoga sessions and programmes were organised across block-level institutions and various parts of the district to mark the occasion.