DC Jalli Inaugurates Emergency OPD Service At SM Dev Civil Hospital In Silchar

HT Correspondent



SILCHAR, June 19: Cachar DC Keerthi jalli inaugurated an emergency OPD at SD Dev Civil Hospital in presence of managing director of ABCI Pvt Ltd and president of Rotary Club, greater Silchar, Budhmal Jain, joint director of Health, Dr. Ashutosh Bharman and other health officials on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Jalli said, “For the convenience of the people of Silchar, a well-managed expanded Emergency OPD is renovated under CSR activities of ABCI Pvt Ltd.”

She lauded the initiative of Budhmal Jain as the whole expenditure of Rs 3.5 lakh towards the renovation of the Emergency OPD was borne by ABCI Pvt Ltd., Silchar.

Jalli said that Budhmal Jain has set an example of a public-private partnership with quality health care facilities in the government hospital.

She also appreciated Dr. Rajat Deb and Dr. Juri Sharma of SMDCH for their efforts in approaching the Rotary Club and getting the financial assistance and for working as a team for the improvement of SMDCH. The extended emergency will provide special care to any patient before the patient is referred to Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar.

It is pertinent to mention that a patient’s waiting shed was also constructed at SMDCH Silchar at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh under the CSR activities of ABCI Pvt Ltd., previously the organisation also extended their cooperation towards the infrastructural development of the health care facilities by giving financial assistance under its CSR activities in the government hospitals.

It needs to be mentioned that the SM Dev civil hospital was the 2nd winner of KAYAKALP award and has been providing an infection free service to the community. A next level of such infection prevention is NQAS, and for achieving the quality award, Emergency ward is being renovated where the patient will get better facility 24X7, during the OPD hour (8 am to 2 pm) all the available specialists will provide OPD service to the beneficiaries and during emergency hours (2 pm to 8 am) the patient will get OPD and other services in the emergency ward.

It’s worthy to mention that within a short period of time in this Emergency OPD, the patient will get an online registration facility where the hospital will generate an online registration card to the patients.

For providing priority service to the serious patients, a proper triage area was created and the most serious patient will get priority in the emergency condition, in addition to that, a proper resuscitation space was also created for the patients suffering from respiratory problems.

All patients will get medicine as per emergency drug list and other diagnostic services in the hospital.