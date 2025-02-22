Arunachal: Awareness cum registration drive on PM Vishwakarma Scheme

16 C
HT Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Feb 21: The District Industries Centre organised an awareness cum registration drive at general round Yingkiong on Friday on the occasion of 39th Statehood day 2025.

During the camp over200 artisans attended the registration drive, more than 50 artisans and craftsmen had successfully registered and AADHAR corrections were made for another 50 artisans in various trades under the PMVishwakarma scheme.  

Deputy commissioner of Upper Siang Talo Jerang, visited the Industries registration stall during the event and emphasised the significance of the multiple benefits of the scheme and asked the department to ensure that scheme is implemented in a proper way so that its advantages reach to the people who really need.

Mukkin Megu, assistant director of industries, Upper Siang, emphasised the PM Vishwakarma Scheme’s commitment to product enhancement, market integration, and streamlined bank loan processing. These initiatives were designed to empower artisans, enabling them to expand their market reach both nationally and internationally.

Megu also highlighted that the scheme aims to equip artisans with the necessary tools and support to improve their craftsmanship and business acumen. District officials were briefed on the verification and vetting process and were encouraged to raise awareness and assist artisans in applying for the scheme through Common Service Centers (CSCs). Addressing any pending verification stages was stressed to ensure artisans have access to skill development programs and loans.

It is to be mentioned that PM Vishwakarma scheme included 18 traditional trades, such as carpentry, boat making, blacksmithing, gold smithing, tailoring, and more. Artisans would have the opportunity to take loans of up to Rs 3 lakh. This initiative aimed to empower artisans to scale up their businesses and showcase their craftsmanship on larger platforms. Artisans would be trained and on boarded on multiple forums such as ONDC, GeM, and MSME Mart.

