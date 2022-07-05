33.5 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Child Right Protection Programme At Bokajan

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 4: The office of Bokajan SDO (Civil) organised a Child Right Protection (CRP) programme at Bokajan Mini Stadium hall.

Addressing the gathering, MLA of Bokajan and deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin said, “Children are those from the age of 0 to 18. One should come together for the welfare of the children.”

The meeting was also attended by ADC Anup Kumar Brahma; senior journalist Mriral Talukder; Dr Pilu Hazarika, Dr Debojit Deori, MAC Pabitra Rongpi, Bokajan OC Mwblick Brahma and others.

 

 

