Children’s Theatre Festival-12th edition in Rampur

Outburst of emotions under the Sal trees

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: The iconic Badungduppa Kalakendra, well-known for organising the ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival, hosted a day-long theatre festival for children at Rampur in Goalpara district of Assam on July 28.

Organised in association with Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, the 12th Children’s Theatre Festival at Badungduppa Kalakendra, Rampur showcased four plays. The festival aimed to promote local talent and encourage creativity among young minds, offering a delightful showcase of diverse theatrical performances.

The Children’s Theatre Festival was inaugurated at 3pm by Ranjit Konwar. The event also witnessed the unveiling of a biography on Sukracharjya Rabha, written by Lukimoni Barua Bhuyan. Thereafter, the curtains were raised for the first performance of the day titled “Homework”. This intriguing play was both written and directed by Chameli Rabha.

Next followed the play ‘Tek Tek Tektar’ which was written by Sina Rabha and directed jointly by Sina Rabha and Binanda Rabha.

At around 4 pm, ‘Dhoppanni Saya’, originally written by Dharmeshwar Rabha and adapted and directed by Bijoy Rabha and Nirmali Rabha was performed in front of a packed audience.

As the sun began to set, the final performance of the evening, ‘Jumang Masi’ written and directed by Udbhav Rabha, was performed.

The Children’s Theatre Festival showcased some of the captivating works involving children and enthralled the audience. The festival saw an impressive gathering of theatre enthusiasts, parents, and esteemed guests who eagerly anticipated the presentations. A number of people all the way from Guwahati, Goalpara town and Bongaigaon attended the festival along with people from the nearby villages.

Badungduppa Kalakendra, founded by noted Assamese theatre personality Late Sukracharjya Rabha, has been at the forefront of presenting theatre with completely natural setting – without using artificial light or sound systems.

Madan Rabha, Managing Director of Badungduppa Kalakendra, said: “The Badungduppa Kalakendra family is happy to organise the 12th edition of Children’s Theatre Festival. The day-long festival gives us a unique experience of witnessing children-oriented plays, at completely natural setting.” Rabha expressed his gratitude to all the participants, playwrights, directors, and the audience for making the 12th Children’s Theatre Festival a grand success. He emphasized the importance of fostering artistic expression among children and promised to continue organizing such events in the future.

As the curtains drew to a close, the audience left the venue with smiles on their faces, eagerly awaiting the next edition of the Children’s Theatre Festival.

 

