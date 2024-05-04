26.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends road show in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 3: Chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday campaigned in support of NDA alliance candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary and participated in a road show in Kokrajhar.

- Advertisement -

Sarma participated in the election campaigns at Ulubari, Bijni of Chirang, Kaliphukri in Kokrajhar district amidst a huge crowd of people. He highlighted the welfare and developmental activities initiated by government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and state government under the leadership of NDA alliance in the state.

Sarma also participated in a road show, which was organised in support of Basumatary this evening. The  road show, which began from the Government HS and MP School playground in Kokrajhar moved along Vivekananda Path, Shantinagar and concluded at the DNH Himatsingka High School playground.

Hundreds of people participated in the road show. State cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal and Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region and several leaders representing NDA alliance partners were present on the occasion.

CM Sarma said, “Our NDA backed candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary will win the Lok Sabha polls as peoples from all corners are coming forward to extend their support to him. He will win the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 3 lakh votes.”

- Advertisement -

He said that the NDA alliance government in the state of Assam and BTR government is committed to work for all round development of the citizens and rendered massive services towards the welfare of the  common masses.

CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro said that peoples in Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency are waiting to vote in favour of NDA alliance candidate during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on May 7.

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Former KAAC CEM Sum Ronghang Passes Away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers