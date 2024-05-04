CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends road show in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 3: Chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday campaigned in support of NDA alliance candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary and participated in a road show in Kokrajhar.

Sarma participated in the election campaigns at Ulubari, Bijni of Chirang, Kaliphukri in Kokrajhar district amidst a huge crowd of people. He highlighted the welfare and developmental activities initiated by government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and state government under the leadership of NDA alliance in the state.

Sarma also participated in a road show, which was organised in support of Basumatary this evening. The road show, which began from the Government HS and MP School playground in Kokrajhar moved along Vivekananda Path, Shantinagar and concluded at the DNH Himatsingka High School playground.

Hundreds of people participated in the road show. State cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal and Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region and several leaders representing NDA alliance partners were present on the occasion.

CM Sarma said, “Our NDA backed candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary will win the Lok Sabha polls as peoples from all corners are coming forward to extend their support to him. He will win the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 3 lakh votes.”

He said that the NDA alliance government in the state of Assam and BTR government is committed to work for all round development of the citizens and rendered massive services towards the welfare of the common masses.

CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro said that peoples in Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency are waiting to vote in favour of NDA alliance candidate during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on May 7.