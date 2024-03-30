NDA Partners Felicitate Joyanta Basumatary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 29: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) extended a warm welcome and felicitation to NDA alliance (UPPL, BJP & AGP) candidate, Joyanta Basumatary at a program held in Kokrajhar on Friday amidst the presence of huge party leaders and workers.

A delegation team of AGP party led by its president and state cabinet minister, Atul Bora, rushed to Kokrajhar and held a meeting with NDA partners UPPL party leaders and workers at Chandrapara amidst the presence of AGP working president and cabinet minister, Keshab Mahanta, senior AGP leader, Bhupen Roy, UPPL president and CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, and NDA alliance candidate, Joyanta Basumatary.

Notably, Joyanta Basumatary is contesting on an NDA alliance ticket from No 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting of the NDA alliance partners has prepared necessary strategies to ensure the victory of the NDA alliance candidates across the state.

AGP president, Atul Bora, said that the NDA alliance (UPPL, BJP, AGP) is fully prepared to contest in all 14 constituencies, including Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He expressed hope that the NDA nominee for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary, would win the elections with majority support, as citizens cutting across communities are coming forward to extend support to the NDA alliance candidate. He highlighted the relentless services rendered by the BJP-led NDA alliance government in BTR and the state government towards the welfare and upliftment of society since coming to power.

“With the tremendous support and blessings from the people, our BJP-UPPL-AGP alliance is geared up to secure a massive win for the National Democratic Alliance in the state of Assam, including Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024,” Bora said.

UPPL president, Pramod Boro, stated that the NDA party is poised to win over 400 seats across the country in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and PM Narendra Modi is set to become Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. He expressed confidence that the NDA alliance nominee for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary, would win the elections by a margin of over 3 lakhs votes. Boro emphasised that people from various communities are expressing their willingness to vote in favour of the BJP-led NDA alliance.

“Our powerful BJP Assam Pradesh + United People’s Party Liberal + Asom Gana Parishad coalition has already become everyone’s favourite, and we are all set to ensure a big victory for the coalition in the coming Lok Sabha elections. With immense blessings and support, Joyanta Basumatary, NDA candidate for the No 1 Kokrajhar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, is heading for a tremendous win in Lok Sabha elections 2024,” Boro added.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 youths from different areas of Kokrajhar district joined the UPPL party on Thursday evening in the presence of UPPL president and CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, and senior party leaders. The newly joined youth members were warmly welcomed and felicitated with party mementos.

CEM Boro mentioned that youths representing different communities have come forward to join the UPPL party as the UPPL party is dedicatedly working towards the welfare and upliftment of citizens, which motivated them to join the party.

