CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Presents Awards To Distinguished Personalities

GUWAHATI, June 20: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the celebrations of Bishnu Rabha Divas in Dhubri on Tuesday. During the event, chief minister Sarma honored several notable individuals with prestigious awards.

The Sri Madhavdev Award 2022 was bestowed upon eminent author Arup Dutta, while martyr Bhaskar Kalita received the Bir Chilarai Award 2022. Dr Tiyathi Zameer was presented with the Kalicharan Brahma Award 2023. Additionally, the chief minister felicitated renowned painter Ajit Sheel and dancer Gopal Krishna Goswami with the Bishnu Rabha Award 2023.

Eminent folk artiste Nakul Das received the Sonit Konwar Gajen Baruah Award 2023, while prominent scientist Dr Jayanti Chutia was honored with the Sati Sadhani Award 2023. Notably, distinguished social worker Boloram Phangsho was awarded the Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Award 2023.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Sarma emphasised the significant contributions of Bishnu Prasad Rabha, who played a pivotal role in enriching the socio-cultural fabric of Assam. He lauded Rabha’s multifaceted talents as an artist, musician, dancer, lyricist, orator, and a highly esteemed litterateur.

CM Sarma highlighted Rabha’s commitment to fostering a harmonious Assam that embraces people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, ethnicity, or community, and their contributions to the state’s development.

The chief minister also acknowledged Rabha’s global recognition for promoting Assam’s name and praised his socially emotive songs, which aimed to bring about socio-cultural reforms and foster unity among the people. CM Sarma emphasised that Rabha’s music served as a catalyst for uplifting the aspirations of the people and propelling the state to greater heights.

Chief minister Sarma commended Bishnu Prasad Rabha as a living legend who continues to shine brightly in Assam’s cultural and political landscape. He urged the youth of Assam to follow in Rabha’s footsteps to transform Assam into a collective dream for all.

The program, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the Dhubri District Administration, witnessed the presence of cultural affairs minister Bimal Bora, guardian minister of Dhubri Jayantamalla Baruah, MP and chief minister’s political secretary Pabitra Margherita, principal secretary of health and family welfare Avinash Joshi, and several other dignitaries.