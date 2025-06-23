28.8 C
Four-day ‘Ambubachi Mela’ begins in Assam’s Kamakhya temple

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, June 22: The annual ‘Ambubachi Mela’ at Kamakhya temple, atop the Nilachal hill in Guwahati, commenced on Sunday with around 12 lakh devotees expected to attend the religious event till June 25, officials said.

The mela is held for four days in June every year when the temple doors are closed, coinciding with the ritualistic menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya.

“Today marks the beginning of the #Ambubachi Mahayog, an annual celebration of Maa Kamakhya’s divine femininity. Spiritual Gurus and devotees from across the country will dawn upon the sacred Nilachal Hills to pray for Bharat,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X.

“I welcome all pilgrims to Assam & wish everyone a divine experience and the choicest blessings of Maa Kamakhya,” he added.

Temple authorities said the doors were closed at 2.56 pm on Sunday with the start of ‘prabritti’, and worship will resume after 3.19 am on Thursday morning, after ‘nribritti’.

The ‘Ambubachi Mela’ is held over the four days when the temple doors are closed.

Officials said around 12 lakh devotees from across the country, including many from abroad, are expected to attend the mela, and wait for the resumption of worship to pay obeisance to the goddess.

Provisions for toilets, street lights, health camps and barricades on roads at certain locations have been made, while the street leading to the main temple has been closed for all vehicles, except emergency and utility services, they said.

Besides, police personnel and volunteers have also been deputed in the area.

Sarma had earlier said that camps to accommodate around 20,000 devotees have been set up. (PTI)

