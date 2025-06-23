28.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 23, 2025
Union minister Sonowal inspects upgraded Haibargaon railway station

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 22: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited the recently upgraded Haibargaon Railway Station in Nagaon district, which has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to official information, the station has undergone significant infrastructural enhancement at an estimated cost of ₹15.85 crore.

The redevelopment includes improved facilities aimed at ensuring better passenger experience and security.

During his inspection, Sonowal reviewed the newly installed amenities, including a spacious and well-maintained circulation area, enhanced parking facilities, modern waiting rooms, clean and hygienic toilets and urinals, and advanced AI-enabled CCTV surveillance systems for passenger safety.

The Union Minister also interacted with local residents during the visit and enquired about their experiences with the new infrastructure.

His visit drew public and media attention, with questions emerging about his potential return to state politics.

Responding to media queries, Sonowal stated that he is ready to take on any responsibility entrusted to him by the party, fuelling speculation about his future political role in Assam.

The Minister was accompanied by senior officials including Commissioner Debashish Sarma, Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka, Divisional Railway Manager Samir Lohani, and other administrative and railway officials.

The redevelopment of Haibargaon station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme reflects the Centre’s commitment to modernising railway infrastructure across the country, particularly in the Northeast, with a focus on accessibility, convenience, and passenger safety.

