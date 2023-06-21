Four Suspected UNLF Militants Held In Violence-Hit Manipur

IMPHAL, June 20 (PTI): Four suspected cadres of the proscribed militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) were arrested in Thoubal district of ethnic violence affected Manipur, the Army said on Tuesday.

A 51 mm mortar, an anti-personnel bomb, was recovered from the four cadres.

- Advertisement -

“Acting on intelligence inputs, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established near Police Station Lilong on the night of June 19. Four suspected cadres in two separate vehicles were apprehended with one 51 mm mortar,” the Army said in a tweet.

The four were handed over to the police and have been charged under Section 34 IPC and 25(1-C) Arms Act (Unauthorised possession of arms), the force said.

The UNLF is one of the oldest insurgent groups of Manipur.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

- Advertisement -

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

To provide emotional support and reassurance to those affected by riots, the Assam Rifles distributed essential items to over 1,000 displaced people sheltered in the relief camps in Dawn School and Churachandpur Govt College on Monday.

A senior officer said its troops provided water and essential items to the people who were forced to take shelter in the relief camps following the ethnic strife.

- Advertisement -

The civilians expressed gratitude to the paramilitary force for providing essential items & water in such hours of need and crisis.

Earlier, the force had distributed relief materials to affected civilians sheltered in Govt Dance College in Imphal West district.

“Food items, medical kits, clothing, sanitary pads, toiletries, diapers and other commodities were procured and distributed to the people,” an officer said.