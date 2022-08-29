CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Reflection Of Welfare Activities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide radio address programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Jogipara Community Hall at Kahikuchi Panchayat here on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Attending the programme, chief minister Sarma said that Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat is a reflection of the flurry of development and welfare activities taking place in the country which are potentially responsible for socio-economic empowerment of all sections of the people of India. He also requested the people to listen to Mann Ki Baat which is broadcast once in a month on the last Sunday which is essentially an expression of the Prime Minister for the development of the nation.

He said that Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat highlighted everything right from turning the construction of Amrit Sarovar into a mass movement to urging people to participate in Poshan Maah. Mann Ki Baat also urged youth of the country to take inspiration from the entrepreneurship of a youth from Ajmer who achieved huge success in tailoring by expanding his business through online.

- Advertisement -

Member Zila Parishad Sikha Chowdhury, president Rani Mandal of BJP Harkanta Nath and host of other members of the society were present during the event

.

Chief minister Sarma also paid a visit to Sri Sri Chaturbhuj Kirtan Ghar established in 1870 at Jogipara in Rani and paid obeisance for the wellbeing of all sections of the people of the state.