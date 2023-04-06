Common Service Centre Awareness Programme Held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 5: Co-operative Society, Hojai in association with department of Economics and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Udali College, Hojai organised an awareness programme on common service centre at the college premises on Wednesday.

Dr Arun Bora, principal of the college chaired the programme while Bipul Hazarika, assistant registrar of Co-operative Society, Hojai attended the programme as the resource person. Dr Abdul Wadud, HoD, department of Economics, initiated the programme with a brief note over the issues associated with the programme.

Over hundred students, faculty members as well as other dignitaries including senior inspector of Co-operative Society, Hojai Chandan Kumar Bora, accountant Utpal Das participated in the programme.