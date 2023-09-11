Conclusion of All Assam Inter Educational Institutions Debating Competition

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Sept 10: The All Assam Inter Educational Institutions Debating Competition, organised under the
patronage of the Nitaipukhuri Branch Sahitya Sabha and the social organisation Suraksha in memory of the late
educationists Mangal Deori and Badan Chandra Sarma, concluded successfully at Nitaipukhuri Public Hall on
Saturday.
The event commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamps and earthen lamps in front of the portraits of Late
Mangal Deori and Late Badan Chandra Sarma. The competition focused on the topic ‘Free Schemes of the
Government have contributed to Social Justice and Equality in the Country’.
Rajani Kanta Dutta, retired principal of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School, inaugurated the All Assam Inter
Educational Institutions Debating Competition. Santanu Borthakur, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court, presided
over the event. The competition featured judges such as Haren Hazarika, a professor at Sivasagar Commerce
College; Rupjyoti Nath, principal of Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School; and Netrajit Borah, a journalist.
The competition’s winners were unveiled with great enthusiasm, recognising outstanding debating skills.
Sarbananda Neog, a student hailing from Assam Agriculture University, emerged as the First Best Debater,
impressing the judges with their eloquence and argumentation. Abhinab Borgohain, representing Nazira Delhi
Public School (DPS), secured the title of Second Best Debater, showcasing a remarkable command over the art of
debate. Mrinmoy Borah, a student enrolled at Dibrugarh University, was acknowledged as the Third Best Debater,
impressing all with their intellectual prowess. Furthermore, the Best Rising Debater Award was bestowed upon
Anindita Borthakur, a talented student from Teok Girls High School, in recognition of her promising potential in the
field of debating. These accomplished debaters have undoubtedly made their mark in the competition, and their
achievements are commendable.
The winners received cash prizes, certificates, mementos, and books packets as recognition of their achievements.
