Conclusion of All Assam Inter Educational Institutions Debating Competition

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 10: The All Assam Inter Educational Institutions Debating Competition, organised under the

patronage of the Nitaipukhuri Branch Sahitya Sabha and the social organisation Suraksha in memory of the late

educationists Mangal Deori and Badan Chandra Sarma, concluded successfully at Nitaipukhuri Public Hall on

Saturday.

The event commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamps and earthen lamps in front of the portraits of Late

Mangal Deori and Late Badan Chandra Sarma. The competition focused on the topic ‘Free Schemes of the

Government have contributed to Social Justice and Equality in the Country’.

Rajani Kanta Dutta, retired principal of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School, inaugurated the All Assam Inter

Educational Institutions Debating Competition. Santanu Borthakur, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court, presided

over the event. The competition featured judges such as Haren Hazarika, a professor at Sivasagar Commerce

College; Rupjyoti Nath, principal of Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School; and Netrajit Borah, a journalist.

The competition’s winners were unveiled with great enthusiasm, recognising outstanding debating skills.

Sarbananda Neog, a student hailing from Assam Agriculture University, emerged as the First Best Debater,

impressing the judges with their eloquence and argumentation. Abhinab Borgohain, representing Nazira Delhi

Public School (DPS), secured the title of Second Best Debater, showcasing a remarkable command over the art of

debate. Mrinmoy Borah, a student enrolled at Dibrugarh University, was acknowledged as the Third Best Debater,

impressing all with their intellectual prowess. Furthermore, the Best Rising Debater Award was bestowed upon

Anindita Borthakur, a talented student from Teok Girls High School, in recognition of her promising potential in the

field of debating. These accomplished debaters have undoubtedly made their mark in the competition, and their

achievements are commendable.

The winners received cash prizes, certificates, mementos, and books packets as recognition of their achievements.