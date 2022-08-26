28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 26, 2022
Congress Hits Streets Against Price Rise

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
JORHAT, Aug 25: The Congress party leaders and workers led by AICC secretary and in-charge of upper Assam Vikas Upadhyay along with APCC executive president Rana Goswami took out a rally across the town to create awareness on steep rise in prices of commodities.

 

The rally, including a large number of women, holding banners and placards apart from talking to passers-by, interacted with a large number of shopkeepers of Chowk Bazar, beside the AT Road.

It may be mentioned that the over 110-year-old is a hub of small traders selling garments, stationeries, cosmetics, cutlery, crockery, shoes and a variety of other items.
Upadhyay and Goswami interacted with the shopkeepers over sharp hike in prices of goods and enquired about their sales.

Both the leaders also asked about the Centre extending GST on a variety of other items and its impact on sales.
Traders mostly complained about decline in sales due to steep increase in prices of items and also due to the popularity of online businesses and shopping malls.

The leaders said that the programme was undertaken to know the people’s reaction to skyrocketing prices of goods and make them aware of the government squeezing the people on use of daily utilities while favouring the big industrial houses

.
Since over a month, the Congress party here has been organising protest rallies against price rise and issuing of ED summons to their leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahil Gandhi to the Central agency’s office at New Delhi.

