Congress launches Shakti Clubs in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 29: With the aim of empowering women in social, political, and educational spheres, the Indian National Congress (INC) launched a new campaign in the district on Tuesday. The Indira Fellows, an initiative by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have started a campaign in villages and towns across Morigaon district to establish a series of Shakti Clubs focused on women’s empowerment.

At a press conference held at the Morigaon District Congress office at Khirod Bhawan, Shehnaz Khanum, an Indira Fellow and president of the Morigaon District Women’s Congress, emphasised the continuous efforts of the Indira Fellows toward women’s empowerment in Assam. She highlighted the significant contributions of women to building a healthy and reformed society. With this in mind, the Shakti Clubs of Morigaon are making extensive efforts to support women across social, political, and educational areas. She urged women in the district to give a missed call to 88607 12345 to participate in the Indira Fellowship.

The press conference was attended by Morigaon District Congress president Ramesh Bardoloi, Media Cell coordinator Seemanta Hazarika, Shehnaz Khanum, Rekha Devi, Masuma Siddique, Rashmi Rekha Singh, and many other office bearers.