Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ passes through CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s constituency

GUWAHATI, Nov 16 (PTI): The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress passed through Jalukbari, the constituency of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, its 15th day in the north eastern state.

The AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh joined the long march at Singimari Chowk at Hajo in the constituency along with state party president Bhupen Bora, former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki and party MPs Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleque and Gaurav Gogoi, a party spokesperson said.

Singh flew down from Delhi and walked the 9.5 km to Amingaon.

“The response from the general people was overwhelming … Even school students showed great enthusiasm in greeting and waving at our leaders and members as we passed through Jalukbari constituency,” the spokesperson added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through state capital Guwahati on Thursday and Singh along with other top leaders of the party will participate, he said.

Singh was also present at the start of the Assam leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 1 from Dhubri district.

Congress, which is the main opposition party in Assam, plans to cover 834 km over a period of 70 days.

The march will culminate at Sadiya in the eastern most part, the spokesperson added.