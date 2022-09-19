Convention on child rights held in BTR 

KOKRAJHAR,SEP 19: A one-day convention on child rights with Bodoland Territorial Council was held at BTCLA auditorium hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar today.

BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro lit the lamp to inaugurate the programme in the presence of chairman of national commission for protection of child rights, Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of Assam state commission for protection of child rights Dr Sunita Changkakoti, BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro.

Nearly 100 participants from different five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region participated the event which are included officials from education, health, social welfare departments,NGO members,ICDS supervisors,members from juvenile justice board, child welfare committee etc.

The programme was organised by national commission for protection of child rights in association with Assam state commission for protection of child rights to create awareness on protection of child rights and building up an integrated environment to check and stop the human trafficking issues in the region.

The convention thoroughly discussed over the protection of child rights and building up a healthy and nutrition besides emphasizing to make child education and stoping of the child trafficking as well child labour among the society.

Chairman of NCPCR Kanoongo told that the NCPCR has been stepping to render welfare services for the child fraternities across the country and prepared necessary strategies to check the child trafficking and stopping of sexual abusive incidents.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro has lauded the organisers for carrying out the convention to discuss and review the protection of child rights in Bodoland region districts.He said that the BTR government is committed to work for the welfare and protection of child rights besides initiating to stop the child trafficking and sexual abusive cases.

He has emphasised that the protection of child rights must be prevailed and child trafficking on any situation must be stopped across the region to make an integrated environment.

He said that the BTR government is working dedicatedly towards the uplift and development of the child rights with necessary strategies to provide healthy education as well social integration.

BTR executive member for Social welfare department, Gautam Das said that the BTR government and Social welfare department is jointly stepping to extend welfare services for the protection of child rights and building up a strict step to stop the human as well child labours.

Among others, NCPCR member secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, BTR executive members Reoreoa Narzihary, Wilson Hasda, Ghanashyam Das were prominent attendees on the occasion.