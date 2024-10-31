Cooperative Conference & Exhibition held in Udalguri

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 30: Deputy chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, emphasised the need for cooperative societies in Bodoland to align with those in other regions. Speaking at the conference and exhibition held at the Bishnu Rabha Kristi Sangha in Udalguri on Wednesday, he reiterated the BTR government’s commitment to overall development under the leadership of BTR’s CEM, Pramod Boro.

He urged the department to provide essential training to entrepreneurs from cooperative societies to enhance their self-sufficiency and competitiveness. He also encouraged members to utilise government services and mobilise youth to actively participate in the cooperative movement.

The Conference and Exhibition were officially inaugurated by additional district commissioner of Udalguri, Kuldip Hazarika. In his inaugural address, Hazarika commended the progress made by the Department of Cooperation and highlighted the potential of cooperative societies to drive significant development.

CHD Cooperation Jayanta Kherkatary spoke about various schemes, initiatives, and accomplishments of the department, noting that the event aimed to foster growth within the cooperative sector, empower communities, and promote sustainable practices.

During the technical session, Padmashree Awardee Sarbeswar Basumatary shared insights on agriculture, emphasising the importance of integrated farming for both economic and environmental benefits. Ashutosh Chakma, director of SBI RSETI Udalguri, discussed training programs available at the center and highlighted the significance of maintaining a good CIBIL score for securing bank loans. He encouraged cooperative society members to approach the District Industries Centre for support. Subject expert of KVK, Pradip Rajbongshi, detailed scientific methods of cattle rearing and the importance of business planning, highlighting the benefits of feed production, such as maize and Napier grass, for livestock nutrition. Kamaleswar Boro, chairman of Bhergaon Agro Organic Producer Cooperative Ltd., discussed organic farming, particularly Moringa cultivation, emphasising its health and financial benefits and its positive impact on soil health.

During the day-long program, printer-cum-photocopying machines were distributed among four cooperative societies: Paneri S.S. Ltd., Dakua S.S. Ltd., Barsilajhar S.S. Ltd., and Udalguri S.S. Ltd. Additionally, BTC joint secretary Pami Brahma handed over 1,000 mussels for pearl cultivation to DRCS Udalguri, Rajdip Nath, for distribution to fishery cooperative societies.

A total of eight exhibition stalls showcased products from cooperative societies, including organic and herbal products, handicrafts, handloom items, and food products.