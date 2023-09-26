Counterfeit money seized in Murajhar

HT Correspondent

DOBOKA, Sept 25: In a joint operation, the Murajhar and Debastan police have apprehended a businessman in possession of counterfeit Indian rupees and ganja in Barbali village under the Murajhar police station in Hojai district. The arrested businessman has been identified as Abdul Quddus from Barbali village in Murajhar, Hojai district.

During the operation, the authorities seized a total of 55,700 fake Indian rupees, 140 grams of ganja, and a 150 cc Pulsar bike from Abdul Quddus.

Following his arrest, the businessman was presented before the Hojai Sankardev Nagar Court on Sunday afternoon. He has been remanded in police custody for two days to facilitate further investigation into the case.

The police are actively pursuing the investigation, and additional details will be disclosed as they emerge.