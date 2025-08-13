25.6 C
Couple Killed, Daughter Injured in Car Crash on NH-27 in Assam’s Khetri

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 13: A fatal accident on National Highway 27 in Assam’s Khetri killed a husband-wife duo, with their minor daughter surviving seriously injured. The accident took place when their Maruti S-Cross (registration number AS 01 ET 2351) brutally collided with a tree on the highway median.

The family was on their way from Guwahati to Jagiroad when the driver lost control, allegedly because of wet road conditions resulting from continuous rain through the night. Both the husband and wife, who were in the front, died on the spot, and their daughter, who was in the back, was seriously injured.

Police officers in the area responded to the scene after being notified and brought the hurt girl out of the wreckage. She was taken to the hospital straight away for treatment. Up to the time of this update, police were trying to remove the bodies of the killed individuals from the wreckage.

One of the victims identified is Gajendra Mohan Dev Sharma, who is a retired vice-principal of Raha College. The identity of the female victim is still to be established.

This section of NH-27 has been the site of various accidents in the past, and locals are attributing the frequent accidents to an artificial embankment close to the road. In spite of repeated accidents, no major safety initiatives have been taken in the region.

Tension at Silchar’s Radhamadhab College After Attempted Acid Attack on Student

