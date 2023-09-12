2 Killed, Several Injured In Dibrugarh Road Accident

(HT Correspondent)

Dibrugarh, Sept 11: In a tragic incident, two people were killed and several others injured after their vehicle collided head on with a truck at Leptakatta area in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as- Abu Bakkr Dewan and Pushpa Surekha Agarwal (65).

While Agarwal was a passenger, Dewan was the driver of the car.

The injured have been identified as- Satish Kumar Agarwal(45), Pompy Agarwal(42), Krishna Kumar Agarwal(25), Nirmal Kumar Agarwal(70), Namal Agarwal and Golo Agarwal.

According to sources, they were travelling in an Innova car bearing the registration number AS-01-JC 3076, which collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck bore a registration number of Haryana.

According to police, one of the deceased and all the injured were members of the same family and hailed from Guwahati.

“Two people were killed in the road accident. Seven family members were travelling in an Innova car, which collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The accident occurred near the Leptakatta diversion. The other family members are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital,” said the officer-in-charge of the Borbaruah Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police have begun their investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“It is a very sad incident. We heard a loud sound. When we came out, we have the damaged vehicle. The injured were taken to hospital. This area happens to be accident prone and many such incidents have occurred at the particular spot due to over speeding,” said a local resident, who did not wish to be named.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said, “We have seized the truck but the driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the scene. We have started investigations into the matter.”

On the other hand, officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, public works department and other government officials reached the spot to inquire about the accident.

“The accident occurred due to the diversion in the area and no signage. The condition of the road is also pathetic. The accident could have been averted had the driver not got confused in absence of a signage,” said a source.

In a similar incident, seven persons died on the spot after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a mini truck on September 5 at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district.

The passengers were returning back from Doomdooma’s weekly market when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with the truck.

“The accidents are happening due to over speeding and carelessness while driving. Many accidents have occurred in several places of Upper Assam this past week, in which many people died. While driving everybody should be vigilant and follow all traffic and safety features,” said a police official.