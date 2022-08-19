Covid-19: Positivity Rate At 3.62%

GUWAHATI: Assam reported 174 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as per the National Health Mission (NHM).

The state’s positivity rate decreased to 3.62 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 4,808 samples, it said in a bulletin.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 26 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh where 16 cases were detected and Lakhimpur where 15 people tested positive.

There are 2,976 active cases in the state at present. The toll remained at 8,026 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Assam has so far reported 7,43,222 cases. A total of 7,32,218 patients have recovered, including 185 people on Wednesday.