Revision in timings of Dibrugarh – New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 28: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to revise the timings of 12423/12424 (Daily) and 20503/20504 (5 days a week) Dibrugarh – New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express w.e.f. July 2, 2022. As such, the timings of both the Rajdhani Express trains have been revised at a few stations over NF Railway.

Train no. 12423 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Express will arrive at Mariani at 00:05 hours and depart at 00:07 hours. At Dimapur station, the said train will arrive at 01:55 hours and depart at 02:02 hours; at Lumding station, arrival will be at 03:12 hours and departing at 03:17 hours; at New Bongaigaon station, the train will arrive at 09:18 hours and will depart at 09:23 hours; at Kokrajhar station, the train will arrive at 09:50 hours and will depart at 09:52 hours & at New Cooch Behar station, the train will arrive at 10:55 hours and will depart at 10:57 hours as per revised timings.

Train no. 12424 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Express will arrive at New Cooch Behar station at 14:35 hours and will depart at 14:37 hours. At Kokrajhar station, the train will arrive at 15:50 hours and will depart at 15:52 hours; at New Bongaigaon station, arrival will be at 16:42 hours and departing at 16:44 hours; at Lumding station, the said train will arrive at 22:55 hours and depart at 22:57 hours & at Mariani station, the train will arrive at 02:30 hours and depart at 02:32 hours as per revised timings.

Train no. 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Express will arrive at Mariani station at 22:08 hours and depart at 22:10 hours. At Dimapur station, the said train will arrive at 00:08 hours and depart at 00:15 hours; at Lumding station, arrival will be at 01:53 hours and departing at 01:55 hours; at New Bongaigaon station, the train will arrive at 08:18 hours and will depart at 08:20 hours; at Kokrajhar station, the train will arrive at 08:47 hours and will depart at 08:49 hours; at New Alipurduar station, the train will arrive at 09:42 hours and will depart at 09:44 hours & at New Cooch Behar station, the train will arrive at 10:05 hours and will depart at 10:07 hours as per revised timings.

Train no. 20504 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Express will arrive at New Cooch Behar station at 13:28 hours and will depart at 13:30 hours. At New Alipurduar station, the train will arrive at 13:55 hours and will depart at 13:57 hours; at Kokrajhar station, the train will arrive at 14:48 hours and will depart at 14:50 hours; at New Bongaigaon station, the train will arrive at 15:40 hours and will depart at 15:42 hours; at Lumding station, arrival will be at 21:55 hours and departing at 21:57 hours; at Dimapur station, the said train will arrive at 23:13 hours and depart at 23:20 hours & at Mariani station, the train will arrive at 02:00 hours and depart at 02:02 hours as per revised timings.

Timings at the other stations over NF Railway apart from those mentioned above will remain unchanged for these trains. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.