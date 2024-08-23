Crime rates rise where indigenous Assamese are in minority: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep concern over the rising crime rates in areas where indigenous Assamese communities have become minorities, citing the recent Dhing rape case as an alarming example, Chief Minister Office announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

During a press briefing, Sarma stated, “In regions where indigenous Assamese are outnumbered, crimes like this have become more frequent. We need to identify our real enemies.”

जिन अपराधियों ने ढींग की एक हिंदू नाबालिका के साथ जघन्य अपराध करने का साहस किया, उन्हें कानून छोड़ेगा नहीं। लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद एक विशेष समुदाय अत्यंत सक्रिय हो रहा है। हिंदुओं को भाषाओं के आधार पर बांटने की कोशिश से सभी को सतर्क रहना चाहिए।



मेरा प्रेस वार्तालाप: pic.twitter.com/I7W7ssHaPL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2024

The Dhing rape case, which has sent shockwaves across the state, involves an attack on a minor girl by three unidentified men who reportedly arrived on a motorcycle.

Subsequently, a manhunt has been initiated, and police have already arrested two suspects, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the third.

In response to the incident, the Dhing Regional Students’ Union has condemned the crime and declared a complete shutdown in Dhing until the culprits are caught.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, as part of the protest, all shops, markets, and educational institutions in the area will remain closed.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain security during the shutdown.