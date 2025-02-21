14 C
Curtains fall on 51st Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso

The final day of the festival featured the concluding ceremony at Singmirjeng stage

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 20: The mega cultural extravaganza — 51st Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) — concluded at in Diphu’s Taralangso on Wednesday evening.

It began on February 15, showcased the rich culture and traditions of the Karbi community living in the hill districts of Assam.

Organised by the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), the festival featured a blend of age-old traditions and modern performances, including folk songs, dances, traditional games and sports, fashion shows, rock contests, Miss and Mr. KYF competitions, an art and literature meet, and a traditional dress exhibition-cum-sale, among other events.

A key highlight of the festival was the handover of leadership to the newly elected KCS president Humsing Bey and general secretary Sunil Tokbi, marking the end of Chandra Sing Kro’s long tenure. Kro, who served as KCS President for 28 years, stepped down to pave the way for younger leadership.

The final day of the festival featured the concluding ceremony at Singmirjeng stage, where chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, attended as the chief guest.

“I congratulate Chandra Sing Kro for his relentless service over the last 28 years in preserving KYF and promoting Karbi culture and traditions. We must appreciate and thank him for his dedication to the KCS,” the CEM said.

Expressing confidence in the new leadership, Ronghang added that he hoped Humsing Bey and Sunil Tokbi would take KYF to greater heights.

Reiterating his commitment from the inaugural ceremony on February 16, Ronghang announced that the KAAC would construct a ground in each of the 26 MAC constituencies to promote Hambi Kepathu – Ghela Khel, a traditional Karbi sport.

During the closing ceremony, the overall best team award went to Diphu-Manja KC Zone, while Borjan KCS Zone secured second place, and Den Arong KCS Zone took third place.

Meanwhile, the No Tok Let National Rock Contest, organized by No Tok Let in collaboration with KCS, declared Version 2 (Nagaland) as the winner. Nchanter (Uttarakhand) secured the first runners-up position, while Armored (Karbi Anglong) finished as the second runners-up.

