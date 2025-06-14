Darrang College signs MoU with Edupur Foundation to boost student employability

HT Correspondent



TEZPUR, June 13: In a landmark step towards augmenting career readiness among students, Darrang College (Autonomous), Tezpur, signed a special Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Edupur Foundation on Friday. The agreement marks a strategic collaboration focused on enhancing student placement services, career counseling, and professional training within the college.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on the college campus in the presence of distinguished dignitaries. Among those present were Dr. Palashmoni Saikia, Principal of Darrang College; Amit Raj Konwar, Director of Edupur Foundation; Sweta Mahanta, IQAC Coordinator of the college; and Subhasish Ghosh, Project Head at Edupur Foundation, along with other faculty members and institutional representatives.

The collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world employment scenarios. Through this partnership, Edupur Foundation will extend its expertise in employment services and skill-based training to students across multiple disciplines, offering structured, industry-aligned programs aimed at improving their employability quotient.

Dr. Palashmoni Saikia, while addressing the gathering, stated, “This MoU will open new pathways for our students and equip them with the necessary skills and exposure needed in the professional world.” He emphasized the college’s commitment to holistic student development and expressed confidence in the partnership’s long-term benefits.

Echoing similar sentiments, Amit Raj Konwar said, “We are committed to offering tailored training and placement solutions, and we believe this partnership will create meaningful career trajectories for the youth of Darrang College.”

The agreement signifies a shared vision of both institutions—to empower students with relevant career competencies, facilitate smoother industry transitions, and foster a culture of guided professional development. The initiative is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing the institution’s placement ecosystem and shaping a future-ready student community.