DDC meeting held to review status of schemes in district

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 12: A detailed meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was held here at the training hall of the Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Varnali Deka, deputy commissioner, Kokrajhar.

The meeting started with an online orientation on Mission Karmayogi and iGOT portal hosted by resource persons from Mission Karmayogi.

All heads of departments of the district were requested to get registered on the portal and take up the courses therein. They were also asked to ensure the same for their respective departments.

During the DDC meeting, various important issues relating to various ongoing schemes of all departments of the district like agriculture, PWD (road and building), forest, food and civil supply, fishery, industry, water resources, social welfare, etc., were reviewed by the chairperson and deputy commissioner Varnali Deka.

Deka said that this meeting is a platform to share the progress and challenges for successful implementation of all schemes. All issues and bottlenecks were discussed in depth in the meeting. She also instructed all the concerned departments to put in all efforts for the progress of the district and take all possible steps for the completion of their targets.

The DDC is also a forum to thrash out inter departmental coordination issues. A number of issues related to the functioning of the departments and bottlenecks at the level of other departments were resolved at this DDC meeting held at BASC.

Deka further stressed on timely and effective implementation of every scheme for the benefit of the people.

Deka requested all officers to donate books for setting up of hanging libraries at Kokrajhar Girls’ Higher Secondary School and other schools. Steps would also be taken to set up a Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) at Balagaon Public Health Centre.

The meeting observed two minutes of silence for Sanju Das, ALRS, the brave circle officer, Dhubri who tragically lost his life in a boat accident on September 29, 2022.