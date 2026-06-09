DDMA introduces CBS for instant disaster alerts in Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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Staff Reporter

DIPHU, June 8: In a significant step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and public safety, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Karbi Anglong, has announced the implementation of an advanced mobile-based Cell Broadcasting System (CBS) for the dissemination of emergency alerts.

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The district administration has advised residents not to panic upon receiving the alerts, which are designed to provide instant warnings during emergencies and natural disasters.

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The Cell Broadcasting System, introduced as part of a nationwide public safety initiative of the Government of India, enables authorised disaster management agencies to send time-sensitive warnings directly to all mobile phones located within a specific geographical area. The alerts will be delivered simultaneously across all mobile networks, ensuring that both residents and visitors receive critical information without delay.

According to an official notification issued by District Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Aranyak Saikia, the alerts will function differently from ordinary text messages in order to immediately attract public attention.

When an emergency alert is issued, mobile phones will emit a distinct high-volume warning tone and vibrate continuously for approximately 30 seconds. On compatible devices, the warning message may also be automatically read aloud.

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The DDMA stated that these features have been deliberately designed to ensure that people notice the alerts even in noisy environments or during emergencies.

Officials said the system will be used to issue rapid and location-specific warnings related to severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, flash floods, floods and cyclones.

The authority emphasised that the alerts form an integral part of the government’s disaster mitigation and public safety framework. Citizens have been urged to treat all such notifications seriously, follow official instructions promptly and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation.

The DDMA expressed confidence that the new system will significantly enhance early warning capabilities and help minimise risks to life and property during emergencies in Karbi Anglong.

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