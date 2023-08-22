Death sentence awarded in sensational murder case

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 21: The Court of the District & Sessions Judge, Justice Lohit Kumar Saikia, Sivasagar, delivered its verdict in the sensational murder case (Case No 148(S-S) 2017), awarding Death Sentence to two accused under Section 302/34 IPC on Monday.

The convicted individuals, namely Mangal Praja, son of Late Titu Praja of Laguwabari Panju Line under Demow police station, and Pagha Proja, son of Bishnu Proja of Kacharipathar Gaon under Demow police station, were found guilty of committing a double murder crime. They brutally killed Santosh Proja and his wife Lilawati Proja using a ‘dao’ on the night of April 5, 2015.

Following the heinous act, the sister of the victim, Lilawati, identified as Tikmai Proja, lodged an FIR at Demow police station the subsequent day.

In the final judgment, the Court ordered that the convicts shall be hanged until death, marking the culmination of legal proceedings in the case.