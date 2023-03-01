Demonstration Prog On Seed Traceability Portal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Demonstration programme on – Seed Traceability Portal was held at Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency (ASOCA), Ulubari, Guwahati on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Mowsam Hazarika, director, ASOCA.

Dr Dilip Kr Srivastav, deputy commissioner, Quality Control Seeds, ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, government of India and Niladri Bihari Mohanty, scientist D, NIC, government of India participated in the programme as resource persons. Officials of ASOCA coming from different parts of Assam took part in the programme.