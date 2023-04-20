Deori Community Celebrates Rongali Bihu

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 19: On the first Wednesday of the Bohag month the Deori Community celebrated the Rongali Bihu. The Deori Community played with the mud (Buka) in Demow Kotiyori Deori Gaon on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

After that a community feast was organised. The Deori Community People went to the Than (Temple) to offer prayers and after that took blessings from seniors. The women wear traditional dresses and performed husori and prepared delicious Bihu items on Wednesday. The Deori Community Peoples celebrated the Rongali Bihu in various places of Demow on Wednesday.