Thursday, June 27, 2024
Assam Government Temporarily Resolves Caste Certificate Issue for Sharania Kacharis Community

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

June 27, Thursday:

In a significant development, the Assam government has temporarily resolved the longstanding issue of issuing caste certificates to the Sharania Kacharis community. This resolution comes after extensive discussions and efforts led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The initiative is expected to provide much-needed support to the Sharania Kacharis, facilitating their access to various government benefits and opportunities. The temporary resolution marks a critical step towards addressing the community’s concerns and ensuring their socio-economic development.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed hope that this initiative will bring positive changes to the lives of the Sharania Kacharis and help in their upliftment. The government’s proactive approach in resolving this issue underscores its commitment to the welfare of all communities in the state.

The Sharania Kacharis community has welcomed the government’s decision, expressing gratitude for the timely intervention. This development is seen as a promising move towards achieving long-term solutions for the community’s needs and aspiration.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
