Filmmaker Rima Das Invited to Join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Class of 2024

HT Digital

June 27, Thursday: Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) Class of 2024. This honor places her alongside some of the most distinguished personalities in the world of cinema.

- Advertisement -

The invitation from AMPAS is a testament to Rima Das’s remarkable contributions to the film industry. Known for her carefully crafted stories that resonate deeply with audiences, Das has carved a niche for herself with her unique storytelling and cinematic vision.

Rima Das’s films, often centered on life in rural India, have garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards on the international stage. Her invitation to the Academy is not only a personal achievement but also an acknowledgment of the impact of her work in global cinema.

This prestigious recognition highlights the growing influence of Indian filmmakers in the global film industry and underscores the importance of diverse voices in storytelling. Congratulations to Rima Das on this well-deserved honor.