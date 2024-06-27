33 C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
BSF Pays Tribute to SI Rajbir Singh, Killed in Wild Elephant Attack at Indo-Bangladesh Border

Updated:
HT Digital

June 27, Thursday:

The Border Security Force (BSF) is mourning the loss of one of its brave personnel, Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh of the 100 Battalion, who tragically lost his life in an attack by wild elephants. The incident occurred while he was performing his duties at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The IG BSF Frontier HQ Meghalaya, along with all ranks of the BSF, have expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of SI Rajbir Singh. His sacrifice in the line of duty has been deeply felt by his comrades and the nation.

SI Rajbir Singh was known for his dedication and commitment to his duties, often working under challenging conditions to safeguard the borders. His untimely death highlights the unexpected dangers faced by BSF personnel in their mission to protect the nation.

The BSF has pledged support to the family of SI Rajbir Singh, honoring his memory and bravery. Tributes have poured in from across the country, with many acknowledging the immense risks taken by border security forces.

This tragic incident underscores the unpredictable challenges faced by those serving on the frontlines and the deep respect owed to their unwavering service.

