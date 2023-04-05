Development Of Farmers Is Development Of Society In True Sense: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 4: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that 100 years of existence of Sitajakhala Milk Producer Cooperative Society has set an example in dairy farming which he has seen less in Assam in his experience of one and half month.

Katraria said this while inspecting the plant of Sitajakhala Milk Producer Cooperative Society at Amlighat in Jagiroad.

Addressing people he said that progress of dairy farming and its allied services through the breeding of livestock is not being done instantly in Assam.

“Development of farmers adds real meaning to the concept of development,” he said.

For instance Gujarat has played a big role in dairy farming.

“The all round development of Gujarat specially depends on dairy as it is the main livelihood of the people of Gujarat. He said each family has potential of producing dairy due to which they are economically strong,” he said.

The Governor assured that Sitajakhala Milk Producer Cooperative Society will be provided all possible help from the government for development. Earlier the governor was felicitated by the chairman of Sitajakhala Ranjib Sarma in the well attended meeting held in the premises of the Sitajakhala.

As per the official schedule, the Governor paid first visit to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Fish Sprawing centre at Jagi Bhalatgaon. Thereafter he visited the Sitajakhala Dairy site and later he met the heads of all departments of the district at DC’ conference hall. The governor was accompanied by the deputy commissioner Devashis Sarma and the superintendent of police Hemanta Kr Das.