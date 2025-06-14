28.8 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 14, 2025
‘Dharti Aba Abhiyan’ to roll out in Biswanath from June 15

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent


BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 13: In a significant move towards empowering tribal communities, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, is set to launch the Dharti Aba Abhiyan – Awareness and Benefit Supplement Camp in Biswanath district from June 15 to June 30. The initiative is part of the larger Dharti Aba Tribal Rural Development Mission (DA JGUA) and works in tandem with the Prime Minister Tribal Justice Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN).

Unlike conventional awareness drives, the Dharti Aba Abhiyan will focus on direct service delivery through village and cluster-level camps, aiming to ensure tribal individuals and families receive essential government benefits and entitlements efficiently.

Services offered under the campaign include Aadhaar cards, ration cards, Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) health cards, caste and residence certificates, Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), PM-Kisan benefits, Jan Dhan bank accounts, insurance schemes (PMJJBY/PMSBY), social security benefits like pensions, livelihood schemes (MGNREGA, PM Vishwakarma, Mudra loans), as well as women and child welfare support including PMKVY, ICDS and immunization services.

A review meeting was held today at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall to finalize preparations. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, and was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Barthakur, Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal, CEO of Zila Parishad Liza Talukdar, Behali Co-DC Dhrubajyoti Das, ADC Ashim Bargohain, Circle Officers Madhurya Parash (Biswanath) and Akashdeep Kakati (Naduar), and Assistant Commissioner Pushpankar Patir among others.

The district administration has planned to conduct four awareness camps daily during the campaign period across various tribal villages, with full support from Community Service Centers (CSCs), local administrative units, frontline workers, and all concerned departments.

The campaign represents a major push towards inclusive development and is expected to bridge critical gaps in service delivery in the tribal areas of Biswanath.

