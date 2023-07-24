Dhing College celebrates 58th foundation day

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 23: The 58th foundation day of Dhing College was commemorated with a day-long variety program at the college auditorium on Thursday. The event was filled with excitement and recognition of outstanding achievements.

Two brilliant students from HS and HSSLC standards were awarded the prestigious UC Hazarika Memorial Award, which includes a citation and cash prize. This esteemed award is instituted in memory of UC Hazarika, a renowned academician and administrator from Dhing.

Students who excelled in the HSSLC Exam 2023 from Dhing College and secured 70 percent and above marks were warmly felicitated with citations and certificates of merit from the Dhing College Union Society and Alumni Association.

During the celebration, special recognition was also extended to illustrious alumni who have made significant contributions to society. Juvat Kalita, an ex-general secretary, and esteemed alumni, namely Priyanka Nayak, chairperson of Dhing Municipality Board, Dr Amlan Bora, and Dr Bidhan Das, a noted physician, were felicitated for their achievements. Additionally, Raju Saikia, headmaster of a primary school, was honoured for obtaining an A++ grade in Gunotsav.

The chief guest for this year’s foundation day was Utpalparna Hazarika, a retired IRS officer and former professor of Cotton College (University). She is a topper in PU Arts from Cotton College. In her address, she shared insights into competitive examinations and emphasised the importance of preparation from an early age. She encouraged young students to be sincere, disciplined, and punctual from their school days, highlighting that success has no shortcuts.