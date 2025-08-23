Digboi Police Station Awarded Best Police Station Certificate

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 23: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has awarded the highly coveted Best Police Station Certificate to Digboi Police Station in Tinsukia district, Assam. The award is a testament to the excellent service and efficiency of the station in keeping law and order.

- Advertisement -

The certificate, given by the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi, appreciates the station’s dedication to discipline, service to the public, and efficient policing. Authorities highlighted that Digboi Police Station has set the pace and is a model for other stations in the state.

As part of the award, the Officer-in-Charge of the Digboi Police Station will be given an award by the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam. The award ceremony will be held on 22 August at the Conference Hall of Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Officials indicated that this achievement is a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the Digboi Police personnel. Their efforts on a day-to-day basis have helped reinforce public confidence and remarkably improved law and order in the area.

The award is also likely to encourage other police stations throughout Assam to institute similar levels of efficiency, transparency, and community policing, which will generate more public trust in law enforcement.