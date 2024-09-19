Diphu district prepares for Durga Puja with safety measures 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 18: A meeting was convened here today at Circuit House by the District Administration with senior officials, including ADC, Assistant Commissioner, and Additional Superintendent of Police, along with representatives of various Puja Committees from the district on the preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, and Kali Puja celebrations. The meeting was chaired by ACS, Assistant District Commissioner, Jyotirmoy Daimary. This year the Durga puja is on October 10.

The ADC reviewed the minutes from the previous year’s Puja meeting and emphasized the need for all committees to follow established guidelines. Puja committees were instructed to apply for permission through the Police Sewa Setu portal or directly at their local police station.

Key security measures were discussed, including mandatory CCTV installations and the deployment of volunteers, with data to be submitted to the nearest police station. Committees were also urged to maintain cleanliness around Puja pandals in accordance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines and to ensure adequate safety measures, such as first aid and fire emergency facilities.

ADC Daimary highlighted the importance of regulated entry and exit points at the pandals, prohibiting the establishment of shops within 50 meters of the pandal, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply by APDCL.

During idol immersion, set to begin at 11 am on October 13 it is advised that only a limited number of volunteers handle the idol. The Executive Engineer of Diphu Municipality Board said the bridge at the immersion site will be repaired before the event.

Local law enforcement and excise officers were directed to inspect puja areas and address public disturbances, ensuring peaceful a celebration.

The meeting concluded with a call for cooperation from the Puja Committees, and assurance by the District Administration and all relevant departments, including Fire Services, Medical, APDCL, and Police, that they would work in unison for a smooth and safe celebration.