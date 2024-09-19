27.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Diphu district prepares for Durga Puja with safety measures 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 18: A meeting was convened here today at Circuit House by the District Administration with senior officials, including ADC, Assistant Commissioner, and Additional Superintendent of Police, along with representatives of various Puja Committees from the district on the preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, and Kali Puja celebrations. The meeting was chaired by ACS, Assistant District Commissioner, Jyotirmoy Daimary. This year the Durga puja is on October 10.

- Advertisement -

The ADC reviewed the minutes from the previous year’s Puja meeting and emphasized the need for all committees to follow established guidelines. Puja committees were instructed to apply for permission through the Police Sewa Setu portal or directly at their local police station.

Key security measures were discussed, including mandatory CCTV installations and the deployment of volunteers, with data to be submitted to the nearest police station. Committees were also urged to maintain cleanliness around Puja pandals in accordance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines and to ensure adequate safety measures, such as first aid and fire emergency facilities.

ADC Daimary highlighted the importance of regulated entry and exit points at the pandals, prohibiting the establishment of shops within 50 meters of the pandal, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply by APDCL.

During idol immersion, set to begin at 11 am on October 13 it is advised that only a limited number of volunteers handle the idol. The Executive Engineer of Diphu Municipality Board said the bridge at the immersion site will be repaired before the event.

- Advertisement -

Local law enforcement and excise officers were directed to inspect puja areas and address public disturbances, ensuring peaceful a celebration.

The meeting concluded with a call for cooperation from the Puja Committees, and assurance by the District Administration and all relevant departments, including Fire Services, Medical, APDCL, and Police, that they would work in unison for a smooth and safe celebration.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Renowned radio artiste Digen Mahanta passes away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter