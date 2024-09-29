Diphu marks ‘World Rabies Day’ with vaccination drive

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 28: The District Veterinary Officer (DVO) Office in Diphu marked World Rabies Day 2024 with a significant event aimed at raising awareness and advancing rabies prevention. Under the global theme “Breaking Rabies Boundaries,” the program focused on addressing challenges in rabies control and promoting effective prevention strategies.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Hongbari Ingtipi, Sub-Divisional Veterinary Officer, who delivered a keynote address emphasizing the critical role of community participation in combating rabies. She highlighted the district’s ongoing commitment to eradicating rabies and called for collaborative efforts to achieve this goal. Health staff from the “Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme” (IDSP) and the National Health Mission (NHM) were present, along with other stakeholders.

Dr Longmindar Timung, District Nodal Officer of the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) under the Health and Family Welfare Department, served as the chief guest. He provided updates on the district’s progress in rabies control and advocated for the expansion of vaccination efforts, particularly in underserved communities. He stressed the importance of breaking down barriers to create rabies-free zones.

A dedicated team of veterinary professionals, including Dr Monica Tissopi, DrAvinash Timung, Dr Anthony Lekthe, Dr Ratan Ronghang, Dr Milton Ingti, and Dr David Bordoloi, along with para-veterinary staff from the State Veterinary Dispensary and the DVO Office, contributed to the successful execution of the event.

As part of the commemoration, a free rabies vaccination camp was held, where more than 200 dogs and cats were vaccinated. The veterinary team engaged with pet owners to educate them on the importance of timely vaccinations to prevent rabies transmission. Additionally, pet food supplements were distributed to participating pet owners.

The celebration at the DVO Office in Diphu saw strong community involvement, reinforcing the district’s commitment to the global goal of achieving zero rabies deaths by 2030 through concerted prevention and control efforts. DrDavid Bordoloi, the Veterinary Officer of the District Veterinary Office, reported a significant turnout of pet owners, showcasing the community’s proactive approach to safeguarding public health.