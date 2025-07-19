27.2 C
Diphu station upgrade raised in Parliament: CPI(ML), KSA

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 18: The CPI (ML) Hills Party Committee and the Karbi Students Association (KSA), Sumit Timung faction, in a joint press statement, said that Karakat MP Raja Ram Singh raised the issue of upgrading Diphu Railway Station during his speech in Parliament.

According to the statement, the MP demanded online ticket booking facilities and a stoppage of the Rajdhani Express at Diphu.

In response, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the upgradation of Diphu Railway Station has been taken up by the Ministry of Railways under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The organisations also said that a similar request was submitted earlier by Lok Sabha MP Sudama Prasad through a letter to the Railway Minister.

