Dispute at Assam-Nagaland border prompts high-level meeting

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 25: A high-level delegation from Karbi Anglong district, led by district commissioner Nirola Phangchopi, ACS, along with key officials including the superintendent of police, secretaries of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), director of survey, KAAC, and others, recently visited the Rongaphar crossing on the Assam-Nagaland border.

The visit on July 24 was prompted by complaints from villagers in the border area regarding the proposed construction of a Nagaland Police camp on Assam land, where villagers hold periodic land pattas.

During the visit, officials from both Karbi Anglong and Dimapur administrations presented their respective border land maps. While the Dimapur administration referred to Nagaland’s land survey, the Karbi Anglong administration presented the Survey of India map.

Disagreement arose when the Dimapur administration did not accept the land demarcation as shown in the Survey of India map. After extensive discussions, both parties agreed to convene a meeting at the office of the Forest Divisional Officer in Dimapur to further address the issue.

The meeting, attended by officials from Dimapur including deputy commissioner Dr Tinojungshi Chang, NCS, and other administrative officers, welcomed the Karbi Anglong team and stressed the importance of cooperation in resolving the dispute.

Key points discussed during the meeting included recent incidents in the border area, with an agreement reached for both police administrations to exchange reports and maintain ongoing communication to prevent future incidents.

The meeting concluded with a decision to officially share border land maps between administrations and to seek a final inspection by Survey of India, Assam Survey, and Nagaland State Survey authorities.