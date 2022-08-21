KAAC To Set Up 3,695 Customary Village Courts

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 20: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has organised a discussion on Mikir Hills Autonomous District (Administration of Justice) Rules 1954 and Constitution of Village Council thereof held at Arboretum cum Craft Centre, Matipung here on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The discussion was held with Karbi traditional chiefs (Lindokpos), subordinates (Habes), traditional village heads, Karbi customary law experts, law practitioners, intellectuals and members of Karbi Rong Asar Amei.

The discussion was held on the setting up of Karbi Customary Village Courts in Karbi villages.

The chief executive member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang said, “Under sub-paragraph (4) of paragraph 4 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India and with the approval of the Governor of Assam, the erstwhile Mikir Hills District Council now KAAC has given the power to constitute Karbi Customary Village Courts to settle petty cases. But this has not been done. In consultation with all elected members of Autonomous Council (MACs) the constitution of Village Councils has started with two tiers with the third tier to be constituted later.”

Former executive member (EM), KAAC, Elwin Teron, while giving an introduction on the subject said, “As customary courts have not been set up and all cases, be it criminal or civil, are tried at judicial court. It was during the drafting of the Constitution of India that the Assam leader Gopinath Bordoloi allowed the tribe people to have its customary laws to settle disputes among them.”

- Advertisement -

Teron also said, “There are three rules; The Mikir Hills Autonomous District (Administration of Justice) rules, 1954, The Assam Autonomous District Administration of Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1957 and The Assam Administration of Justice in the Karbi Anglong District, Act, 2009. Under Assam Autonomous District Administration of Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1957, police cannot interfere in cases related to customary laws. This act has given complete power to the traditional village heads on the exercise of customary laws in village courts. The village head is the chairman in the village court.”

The KAAC is going to set up 3,695 Customary Village Courts in Karbi villages and appointment letters to the chairman and members of 2,093 village courts will soon be distributed. Another 1,602 village courts are being considered. Customary village courts for the Tiwas, Naga Rengmas, Khasis, Kukis and Dimasas will be set up later.

A committee for finalisation of Karbi Jurisprudence was formed which will compile Karbi customary law book. The committee is headed by former MLA and researcher Dr. Dhoromsing Teron and members are former EM, KAAC, Elwin Teron; president, KCS, Chandrasing Kro and general secretary, Bidyasing Rongpi; general secretary, Karbi Lammet Amei, Joysing Tokbi; Padmashree, Dhaneswar Engti; Advocates Dhonison Lekthe, Micky Teron and Jonarson Tokbi also president, Karbi Anglong Legal Forum; Khorsing Teron; EM, KAAC, Surjya Rongphar; MLA Dorsing Ronghang; Bordili of Amri Rongbong, Monsing Millik; president, Longri Khrehini Sar Habe Amei, Mensing Teron and general secretary, Hemari Engleng; president, Karbi Rong Asar Amei, Dhormosing Teron and president, Karbi Anglong Rong Asar Amei, Dhonsing Ronghang.

President of Hemphu Mukrang Adorbar, Lunse Timung; former CEMs Jotson Bey and Joyram Engleng; general secretary, Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), Bidyasing Rongpi; advocates Dhanison Lekthe and Micky Teron were also present at the discussion.